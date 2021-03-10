Roger T. Johnson 1941 - 2021 Roger Theodore Johnson, son of Lehmann T. and Lucile M. (Hartstack) Johnson was born on November 1, 1941 at the Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. He entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa, at the age of 79 years, 4 months, 6 days. He grew up on the family farm south of Red Oak, Iowa. He attended the Red Oak Community Schools and graduated from Red Oak High School with the Class of 1960. He ran track and was part of a relay team that set a record that stood for many years. On March 16, 1964 Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and served his country for four years, before being honorably discharged on March 15,1968 having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant/E5. He was stationed in Vietnam for 13 months. He served as a dental assistant and a medic, to go out to outposts in the field to treat Vietnamese children. While he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, he was awarded "Airman of the Month" for the base, an honor he cherished. On July 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Marian Jane Carlson at Fremont Lutheran Church in Nyman, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Penny, Kimberly and Aaron. For many years, Roger was engaged in farming. He also worked for a time at Eaton Corporation in Shenandoah, Iowa. In his spare time and in retirement, he and Marian enjoyed traveling, woodworking and calligraphy. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A lifelong member of Fremont Lutheran Church, Roger enjoyed being a part of the church family and serving in many capacities. He served as the cemetery sexton at Mt. Hope for several years helping with burials and organizing the cemetery records. He was a long-time member of the Shenandoah VFW, serving in many positions and one of the original members to start the Veterans Museum in Shenandoah. Preceding Roger in death were his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marian Johnson of Shenandoah, IA; three children, Penny Ahlen and husband Mark of Shenandoah, IA, Kimberly Moyer and husband Kurt of Montezuma, IA and Aaron Johnson and wife Christi of Red Oak, IA; eight grandchildren, Trevor Moyer of Shenandoah, IA, Jesse Moyer of Montezuma, IA, Dakota, Tyler and Hunter McMann of Red Oak, IA, Brooklyn, Abigail and Andrew Johnson of Red Oak, IA; brother-in-law, Jack Reidemann of Ames, IA; sister-in-law, Shirley DeKay and husband Dave of Stanton, IA; other relatives; and many friends. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:30 am the Fremont Lutheran Church, Nyman, with Pastor Ann Albert officiating. Family remembrances were shared by Jesse Moyer, Brooklyn Johnson and Abigail Johnson. Special music by Alicia Johnson was "Here I Am, Lord" , "How Great Thou Art" and "Daddy's Hands". Pianist was Pat Tillman. Casket bearers were Trevor Moyer, Dakota McMann, Tyler McMann, Hunter McMann, Andrew Johnson and Brian Walker. Honorary bearers were George Gibson, Dave Peterson, Bruce Micheel, Janet Olson and Lee Wolhenhaupt. Attending the registry were Les and Kathy Linquist. Ushers were Richard Allen and Tim Tillman. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation at the funeral home Tuesday evening. Burial took place in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman with military honors accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Roger's name are being directed to the Fremont Lutheran Church or to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation - Iowa Chapter. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Mar. 10 to Mar. 20, 2021.