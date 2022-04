Ronald E. "Ron" Martin 1930-2021 Ronald E. "Ron" Martin, 91 of San Diego, CA and formerly of Coin and Shenandoah, Iowa passed away at his home on September 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at a later date at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 22, 2021.