Ronald Webster Sr. 1941-2021 Ronald Eugene Webster Sr., son of Dillon Alexander and Helen Arlene (Hankins) Webster Jr., was born on September 22, 1941, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton in Stanton, Iowa. Ronald grew up in Shenandoah, Iowa. He attended Shenandoah High School, before graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1959. During his Navy career he was assigned to the USS Cowell, USS Maddox, USS Ajax and USS Klondike. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1965. Following his Navy career, he received his G.E.D. and worked as a manager for a vacuum company and grocery store then worked as a bartender all in California. He received his BA in Behavioral Science from Cal-Poly University in Pomona, California. Following college, he became the Executive Director of ADAPT Programs which deal with addiction recovery, directly with the alcoholic and family, providing counseling and therapy services. Ronald was united in marriage to Juanita Elaine Whitehead on August 19, 1972, at the Wesleyan Church in Charter Oaks, California. Ronald enjoyed Western movies, square dancing with Elaine and music, having dinner and playing Texas Hold'em with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a great storyteller. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Webster, his parents Dillon and Helen Webster, his in-laws Albert and Irene Whitehead, step son-in-law David E. Montgomery Sr., step grandson David E. Montgomery Jr., step great-grandson Emerson Schmaderer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Diane and Charles Best. Ronald will be sadly missed by his children Ronald "Ronnie" Webster Jr. of Stanton, Iowa, Karen Webster of Shenandoah, Iowa and Debbie McNees of Clarinda, Iowa, grandchildren Tucker, Vanessa, Lauryn, Ashley, Ryan, Lacee, Keari and Johnathan, great-grandchildren Cooper, Ethan, Braylyn, Kaleb, Callie, Emmie, Aubrie, Bentlee, Jayce, and Whyatt, step children Katherine Montgomery, Robert (Candice) Carpenter, Randy (Genny) Carpenter and Kristina (Les) Patterson, step grandchildren Annie, George, Eric, Brian, Bradley, James and Jessica, step great-grandchildren Alaura, Jennifer, Braiah, K'brum and LaShele, step great-great-grandson Damon, nephews Ben Best, Andy (Molly) Best and David (Rebekah) Best, grandnieces and grandnephews Sidney, Silas, Logan, Jacob, Savannah, Caroline, Grace, Cora, Andrew, Olive, Ethan and Hannah, host of other family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Iowa with Pastor Rick Sleyster as officiant. Burial of cremains was held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with military rites provided by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
