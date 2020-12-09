Rose Bowery 1925 - 2020 Rose Evelyn Marie (Frazier) Bowery, 95, of Shenandoah, Iowa went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Savior and beloved late husband, Robert "Bob" Bowery on December 3rd, 2020 due to Covid. She was the third child of A. Leo and Pearl Marie (Moon) Frazier, born on May 13, 1925 in rural Madison county near Macksburg, IA. She was raised in Indianola where she attended the public schools and was reared in the Indianola Friend's Church. After graduation, during WW II, she was truly "Rosie the Riveter" as she made rivets for the bombers in the Newton Maytag plant. She attended Kletzing College in Oskaloosa majoring in Home Ec and minoring in Music. When Robert "Bob" W. Bowery returned from the war and walked into church on a Sunday night, Rose was singing a hymn with her beautiful soprano voice. They both knew they were in love so soon after, on November 18, 1943, they were married. The 'town girl' became a 'farm wife' living on the Bowery farm for several years where they had their three children and ran a dairy farm just outside of town. After a two-year drought, a tornado that took the roof off of their home, and she was hospitalized with polio for several months, the family moved back to town where they raised their children. She attended Simpson College and Drake University where she obtained a Masters in Education and Psychology. She was employed by Simpson College and the Des Moines Public School District as an elementary teacher at Watrous, a vice principal at Horace Mann and a teacher and Educational Diagnostitian at Orchard Place. She founded the Warren County Genealogical Society and was a sought after soprano soloist for many weddings and funerals in the area. She was an active church member in the Indianola Church of the Nazarene, the McAllen Church of the Nazarene, the Ankeny Church of the Nazarene, and the Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene. After retirement, they took an assignment with the World Relief Organization to the Philippines where she trained teachers to teach the refugees with an American approach to education so the refugee children could adapt more easily to the American classroom. Since her husband passed away in 2008, she has spent much time in her 'Devotional Chair' where she told stories, wrote and shared her personal insights and inspired biblical wisdom with her many FB friends. She leaves behind to mourn her loss, her sister Dorothy D. (Frazier) Kading, her daughter, Constance "Connie" L. Thomason-Combs, two sons, Dr. John R. (Nancy) Bowery, James "Jim" A. (Jan) Bowery, a foster son, James (Lorena) Nutting, and honorary family Diane (David) Sawyer, five grandchildren, Kim (Nathan) Sheets, Richard "Rick" (Crystal) Thomason, Melissa "Missy" Sawyer (Josh Hainie), Robert "Rob" Bowery, Rachel Rose Bowery, Dr William "Will" Nutting, step grandchildren, Dave (Patty) Combs, Cindy (Tim) Adams, honorary grandsons Danny (Heather) Sawyer and Riley Pritchett, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, three cousins and many nieces and nephews. Waiting at Heaven's Gate is her cherished late husband, Bob, her parents, her two brothers, A. Leo "Junior" Frazier and Robert "Bob" (Doris) Frazier, son-in-law Richard "Dick" E. Thomason, and her brother-in-law Donald Kading. Memorials can be mailed to: Nancy Bowery, 105 Sleepy Hollow Dr, Shenandoah, IA 51601. Virtual Funeral Services were shared via Facebook Live on the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Facebook Page on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Angela Bentley officiating. Special music for the service included Nancy Bowery playing "What Child Is This", Rachel Bowery singing "Silent Night" and grandson Matthew sang "God Be With You Until We Meet Again." Several family and friends offered some beautiful reflections on Rose's life. Graveside Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December10, 2020 at the IOOF Cemetery in Indianola, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
