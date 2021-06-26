Ruth Marie Johnson 1926-2021 Ruth Marie Hulda Johnson passed away May 31, 2021 at the age of 95, in Litchfield, Il. She was born on February 26, 1926 in Red Oak, Iowa to Ruth (Linder) and John Sunberg. She grew up on the farm with her three brothers. During WW2 she went to Chicago to become a nurse as an Army cadet, receiving her RN degree from Swedish Covenant Hospital. The war ended and upon graduation she returned to Red Oak to work, first at the local hospital and then at a doctor's office. She cared for her invalid father at home during a lengthy terminal illness. On May 1, 1951, she married Wayne Johnson and soon after they moved to Essex, Iowa. Together they raised their children, Phillip, Noral, and Judith. Kevin joined the family in 1970. Ruth Marie devoted herself to being not only a good wife and mother, but a tireless worker at Essex (Faith) Covenant Church. In an era that preceded current home health services, she was an unpaid nurse to many homebound in Essex. She loved to serve meals to family and friends in her home, play the piano, and study the Bible. Her faith in God was central to her life. Ruth Marie was preceded in death by Wayne, her husband of 56 years, and brothers John, Bill and Paul. She is survived by her children and their spouses Phillip (Kathie) Johnson, Noral (Cindy) Johnson, Judith (Peter) Larson, and Kevin (Becky) Carlson; grandchildren Drew (Noelle) Johnson, Heidi Johnson, Krista Marie (Raza), Marta (Evan DeVries) Johnson, Laura (Kevin) Johnson O'Laughlin, Timothy Larson, Jonathan Larson, Alyson (Brook) Schroer, Erin (Adam) Kinion, Adam (Katie) Carlson, and Kristofer (Shawna) Carlson; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Phyllis Sunberg, and Myrna Sunberg, and a host of relatives and friends that treasured her loving and generous spirit. Funeral services are planned for July 1, two p.m., at Faith Covenant Church in Essex, Iowa.



Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 26, 2021.