Shirley Ann (Doyle) Ruckdashel 1938-2021 Shirley Ann (Doyle) Ruckdashel was born March 4th, 1938, at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa and passed away September 22, 2021, at the age of 83 at Hillcrest Rehab Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. Shirley was born the youngest of 8 children to Joe P. and Anna Doyle, she was their first to be born in a hospital. She joined the family on the farm in Mills County north of Imogene. The family was very active in farming and Shirley watched all of her brothers enlist in the military and 3 in active war, all returning safely. Shirley attended Glynn Country Grade School and graduated from St Patrick's High School in 1956. She continued her education at business college in Omaha graduating in 1958. During this time, Shirley worked with her sister, Mary, in Omaha at Memory Lane Greeting & Answering Service. She then began working part time for the Regional Manager for Roper Sales and then in 1961, Shirley transferred to Kansas City to work full time for Roper. On Sept 12, 1964, Shirley married Tom Ruckdashel at St Patrick Church in Imogene. They began their life together in Kansas City. Sadly, Tom passed away January 2, 1965, but Shirley remained in Kansas City where she worked at Roper (until 1985), Whirlpool (1991) and Western Auto (1997). She enjoyed KC Royals baseball games with family and became a huge fan of the KC Chiefs. In 2001 Shirley sold her home in Kansas City to move to Des Moines, Iowa to be closer to her friend, Dick Reed. Shirley and Dick enjoyed time at the lake and winters in Arizona. They shared many years together until Dick passed away in 2007. Shirley then moved back to Omaha to be closer to family. Shirley enjoyed time with family and friends. She loved to play cards and games - especially YAHTZEE. She always had a puzzle book at her side and enjoyed time at the casino. Shirley has been the family historian for years. Documenting family history and maintaining family photo albums. Celebrating birthdays was important to Shirley, always sending cards or making calls to make your day special. If you didn't know that March 4th was coming up, she would remind you and she was willing to celebrate her birthday for at least a month each year. Shirley was proud that she had received all of her 7 Sacraments at St Patrick Church. She was baptized on 3/13/1938, 1st Communion and 1st Reconciliation May 1945, Confirmation October 29, 1949, and was married on Sept 12, 1964. In August, 2021 Shirley received anointment of the sick and now her last sacrament at St Patrick Church. Preceding Shirley in death was her husband, Tom Ruckdashel and partner, Dick Reed. Her parents, Joe P. and Anna (Laughlin) Doyle. Siblings: Maurice (wife, Ann) Doyle, Edward Doyle, Mary (husband, Norm) Langston, Ambrose Doyle, John Doyle (died as an infant), Kenneth Doyle and Donald (wife, Pat) Doyle. Those left to cherish Shirley's memories are 15 beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Sister/Brothers-in-laws: Mary Lou & Jim Brinkman, Jim and Jo Ruckdashel and families. Sister-in-laws: Dee Doyle, Kathleen Doyle and Genevieve Doyle. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene, Iowa with Rev. Lazarus Kirigia as celebrant. Visitation was held one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial followed mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
