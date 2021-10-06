Steve o. Selby Steven O. Selby, 79, of Shenandoah unexpectedly entered into rest on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life memorial graveside service for Steve will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Fred Bryson officiating. Memorials in Steve's name are being directed to either the Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 or to the Shenandoah Eagles Club #3849. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Oct. 6, 2021.