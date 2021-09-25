Steven Lynn Fienup 1951-2021 Steven Lynn Fienup, son of Donald Charles and Phyllis Jean (Almquist) Fienup, was born on September 26, 1951, at Hand Community Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. Steve passed away on September 18, 2021, at his home in rural Shenandoah. Steve's early years were spent on the family farm four miles east of Shenandoah. He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1969. Following high school Steve attended Iowa State University for one year and spent six years in the Iowa National Guard from 1970 until 1976. On March 23, 1991, Steve was united in marriage to Genene Maher at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene. They resided on the family farm which was recognized in 1976 as a Century Farm. Steve worked on the family farm until 2018. Even when he was unable to do the planting and harvesting himself, he remained active by continuing to make decisions for the farm. He also worked from Eaton's Corporation from 1981 until 1991 and was a crop insurance adjuster. Steve served on the Page County Extension Council from 1977 until 1980 and was a Grant Township Trustee from 2013 until 2020. He enjoyed golfing in three couple tournaments and playing cards with family and friends. Watching Grit TV and old westerns were also favorites and not many days were missed reading the Omaha World-Herald, doing the Jumble, Sudoku, and Crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed attending kids sporting events, church activities and family get-togethers. Steve was blessed to share a birthday with his niece Jennifer but missed celebrating his 70th birthday by 8 days. We hope he can celebrate with family and friends who preceded him in death. Preceding Steve in death are his parents Donald and Phyllis Fienup; grandparents Charles and Sophia Fienup and Elmer and Mable Almquist; aunts and uncles Darrell and Ruth Fienup, Myra and Hal Livingston, Vandelin and Harold Pearson, Leola and Vern Morhain, Marvin and Marcelene Almquist and Merrill and Meralee Almquist. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Genene Fienup of Shenandoah, sister Nancy Berning (Steve) of Shenandoah, niece Jennifer (Matt) Fletcher and their children Ali, Ryan and Owen of Underwood, IA, nephew Nick (Heather) Berning and their children Ben and Rylee of North Liberty, IA, nephew Luke (Liz Pratt) Berning and their children Zander, Zoey and Ruby of Clarinda, IA; brother-in-law Gary (Mary) Maher of Imogene, IA; nephew Tim Maher of Council Bluffs, IA; niece Ashley Maher-Widen (Bradd Westemeyer) and their children Davin, Sophia and Ben Maher-Widen and Agnes Westemeyer of Des Moines, IA; AFS niece Annie Ip Fong of Hong Kong, AFS nephews Paolo-Erba of Switzerland and Wanniwat (TE) Duangpattra of Thailand; numerous cousins, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene with Father Lazarus Kirigia celebrating the mass. Attending the memorial register were Barb Foote and Joyce Vardaman. Blaine Maher served as lector and Levi McDonald, Abby and Nora Martin were altar servers. Susie McDonald and Mary Beth Gowing led the music. Gift bearers were the great-nieces and nephews, Kathy Harbor served as the eucharistic minister and Bernie Hughes tolled the bells. Casket bearers included Nick Berning, Luke Berning, Matt Fletcher, Tim Maher, Bradd Westemeyer, Gregg Fienup and Doug Ochnmacht. Honorary bearers included Kevin Klepinger, Jeremy Klepinger, Alex Stripe and the Farmers Group Coffee Club at the Depot. Burial followed in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials were suggested to the St. Patrick Church Building Fund or the Emmanual Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Sep. 25, 2021.