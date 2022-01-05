Tony Ray Walter 1960-2021 Tony Ray Walter, 61, of St Augustine FL, passed away Friday, December 31, after a short illness. Tony was born November 15, 1960, in Hamburg IA to Joyce (Lightfoot) Walter and Homer "Ray" Walter. Tony grew up in Southwest Iowa and graduated from Farragut High School. From a very young age, he loved to follow his dad, Ray, around on his construction sites, picking up nails and carrying some sort of tool in his hand. Tony played the trumpet proficiently in high school and also learned guitar, becoming a huge John Denver fan. He started working with his dad during summer vacations in junior and senior high school. After graduation, Tony became an integral part of Walter Construction and worked side by side with Ray for 29 years in Southwest Iowa and later in Northeast Florida until 2008 when his dad passed away. Tony continued the family construction business and branched out into masonry work as well. Tony had two daughters from his previous marriage, Chelsey and Bailey. He loved spending time with his daughters, family and friends. He was most happy carrying a tool in his hand, working on a building project and being outdoors. Tony also enjoyed music, traveling, good food, working on his Ford Mustang, old American West history, snow skiing and spending time in the Colorado Rockies. He is preceded in death by his father Homer "Ray" Walter and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his daughters Chelsey and Bailey Walter, his mother Joyce Walter, sister Jan Tuckerman, his brother-in-law Mike Tuckerman, niece Jenna Tuckerman, along with other family and friends. A family memorial service will be planned for the future. Memorials to go to: Rocky Mountain Conservancy, https://rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/honor-memorial-gifts/
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jan. 5, 2022.