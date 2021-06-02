Menu
WESTON SHARON
FUNERAL HOME
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA
Sharon F. Weston Sharon Faye (McGinness) Weston, 84, of Farragut, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Ambassador in Sidney. Celebration of life funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Staci Shearer officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with viewing and visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home Thursday evening. Memorials in Sharon's name are being directed to the Farragut Cemetery Association or to Farragut Fire & Rescue. Burial will be in the Farragut Cemetery. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Jun
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
