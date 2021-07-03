William B. "Red" Allen 1932-2021 William B. "Red" Allen, age 88 of Riverton, IA passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln, NE. Red was born on November 4, 1932 in Harrison County, Missouri; the son of Raymond E. and Valena L. (Hogan) Allen. He was raised in the Bethany/New Hampton areas in Missouri and attended Star School and Mitchville School in Locust Grove. He moved to the Riverton area in 1947. He was united in marriage to Barbara F. Brownfield on January 26, 1952 in Sidney, IA. He worked at various jobs over the years, including at Lake Nursery, Mt. Arbor Nursery and Earl May Nursery. He worked at Sidney Auto Co. until 1974 and then for the Livengood and Moody families in Hamburg. Red owned and operated A&A Auto in Sidney and Hamburg, repairing cars/trucks and selling used vehicles. After retirement he continued to work; mowing at Waubonsie State Park and the Ambassador Care Center. He enjoyed car racing, camping and dancing. He is survived by his children: William M. "Albert" Allen and wife Cheryl of Sidney, IA and Patricia Sue Hammons and husband Mike of Riverton, IA; three grandchildren: Stefanie Hammons of Hamburg, IA, Brandon Hammons of Sidney, IA and Daphne Barrett and husband Jon of Hamburg, IA; five great-grandchildren: Ashley, Caleb, Kali, Storm and Madison; two great-great grandchildren: Zakkery and Hudsyn; sister Mary Ann Christianson of Ft. Wayne, IN; his four-legged grandkids: Molly, Bella and Emma; other family and friends. Red was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Allen on October 15, 2012; his son Robert Kevin Allen in 1980; his parents; two brothers: Donald and Robert and an infant brother Gerald. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Riverton Christian Community Church (former Riverton Methodist Church) in Riverton, IA with Pastor Matt Schaffner officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Sidney Cemetery in Sidney, IA. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening (7/1) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
. Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jul. 3, 2021.