William D. Chambers 1949 - 2022 William Dennis (Buff) Chambers was born on June 7,1949, to Donald and June (Hall) Chambers. He was raised on the family farm north of Anderson, Iowa where he attended grade school. He then graduated from Sidney, Iowa High School with the Class of 1967. In 1968, he enlisted in the Army to fly helicopters. Buff spent 16 months in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on December 31, 1970. He then worked at Eaton Corporation for almost 39 years. He met and married the love of his life, Carol Porter in 1973. To this union two sons were born, Douglas and Darin. Buff loved to hunt, fish and do gardening. He loved working with wood with his father-in-law at the "Splinter Shop". Buff's walnut burial urn was made by his nephew, Nathan Greenwalt. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and attend their sporting events. He enjoyed seeing Eaton friends and catching up and reminiscing about their days at work. Peacefully, Buff passed away on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022, surrounded by his family after several years of declining health as a result of agent orange use in Vietnam. Preceding him in death were his parents; father-in-law, Duane Porter; brother, Don Chambers; and brother-in-law, Dan Chambers. He was also preceded in death by several young men that died too soon; A.D. (Albert) Benson, Charles John Hein, Robert D. Harris, James Emch, William F. Walters, Tommy H. Ivey, John T. Orrico, Ronald L. Vanlandingham and Ronald Pullman. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of Essex, IA; two sons, Doug (Melissa) Chambers of Essex, IA, and Darin (Emily) Chambers of Dexter, IA; seven grandchildren, Austine (Jordan) Behrens, Jordan, Camryn, Rhys, Hayden, Liam and Evelyn Chambers; great-granddaughter, Ellie Behrens; sister, Anne Chambers; sister-in-law, Kay Chambers; mother-in-law, Dorothy Porter; brother-in-law, David (Vickie) Porter; sisters-in-law Joyce (Mike) Portz and Donna (Todd) Greenwalt; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him. A celebration of life memorial graveside service was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Essex Cemetery with Pastor Gordon Scott officiating. Special music was "The Battle of New Orleans". Military honors were accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation on Friday evening, January 7, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Honorary bearers were Austine Behrens, Jordan Nelson, Camryn Chambers, Rhys Chambers, Hayden Chambers, LIam Chambers, Evelyn Chambers and Ellie Behrens. Memorials are being directed to the Friends of Army Aviation, the Essex Firefighters Association or to the Essex Faith Covenant Church. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2022.