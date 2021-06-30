William Dean (Bill) Ludwig 1938-2021 William Dean (Bill) Ludwig was born on March 13, 1938 in Exira, Iowa, the youngest child of William C. Ludwig and Anna (Phippen) Ludwig. "Billy" grew up with his older brothers, Dar and Glen, and older sister, Donna, playing lots of baseball and camping in the timber. Bill graduated from Exira High School in 1956 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and later earned his Master of Science degree in Industrial Arts. In college, Bill pitched for the Bearcat Baseball Team. Bill married his high-school sweetheart, Janice Kay (Thompson) Ludwig, on June 25, 1961 in Exira, Iowa. The couple lived in Maryville, Missouri while Bill was in college and then moved to Shenandoah, Iowa. Bill taught Industrial Arts at Shenandoah High School from 1962-1997. He was also a drywall contractor, painter, and summer Driver's Education instructor. Bill enjoyed woodworking and making gifts for his children and grandchildren in "Grandpa's Workshop." He also enjoyed restoring and driving in his antique cars. Always a great lover of baseball, Bill played for the Clarinda A's and was inducted into the Clarinda A's Hall of Fame in 1989. He also pitched for the Shenandoah Town Baseball Team. In his later years, Bill enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and the College World Series, attending his grandchildren's sports and music activities, and teaching his grandsons a "mean" curveball. Bill was also deeply involved in Shenandoah's civic life. He was a charter member of the Shenandoah Chapter of the Optimist Club and a Board member of the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital when the center for cancer treatment was built. He was a founding member of Nishna Productions in 1974 and served as a Board member since that time. He also served as a coach for many of Shenandoah's Special Olympics athletes over the years. Bill was an active member of St. Mary's Parish, serving as a lector and on the parish council. For nearly half his life, Bill faced serious health and physical challenges, including the loss of his right leg in 1985. He beat cancer twice and fought bravely one final time. Bill was an inspiration to all who knew him through his positivity, courage, and determination. The Special Olympics Athlete Oath had special meaning to Bill and his family: "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave at the attempt." Bill was a devoted husband and dedicated father and grandfather. He is survived in death by his wife Jan Ludwig; children Lisa (Edward) Letourneau, Lori (Ed) Bruck, Mark Ludwig, and Michael (Lindsey) Ludwig; and grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Letourneau-Belock, Steven Letourneau, Madi Bruck, William Ludwig, Vivian Ludwig, and Meredith Ludwig. He is also survived in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Pearle Ludwig; sister-in-law Nadine Ludwig; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dwain and Carol Thompson; brother-in-law John Smaligo; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Ludwig; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Warren and Mary Thompson; brother Darwin Ludwig; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Marvin Thygesen; sister-in-law Jeanine Smaligo; niece Teresa Boysen; and great-niece Angela Golwitzer. Bill will be dearly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and former students. We will miss his humble and genuine character, quiet strength and courage, kindness and sense of humor. Thank you to all who have shared in Bill's life and enriched our lives with him. We appreciate your continued love and support of our family. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Iowa with Rev. Raphael Assamah and Rev. Vern Smith as celebrants. The Lectors were Steven Letourneau, William J. Ludwig and Ryan Belock. The music was conducted by Madison Bruck, Michelle Letourneau-Belock and Mary Beth Gowing. The eulogy was by Michael Ludwig. The presentation of gifts by Vivian Ludwig, Meredith Ludwig and William J. Ludwig. The Casket Bearers were Rick Ludwig, Terry Thygesen, Randy Thompson, Rick Thompson, Rod Cook and Mike Golwitzer. The Honorary Casket Bearers were Glen Ludwig, Steve Ludwig, Steve Randeris, Dwain Thompson, John Smaligo, Pat Emge, Ray Graves, Duane Rexroth, Ron Oestmann, Paul Anderson, Bill Rabel and Bob Sweeney. Burial was held at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa with military rites by the Exira American Legion Post Color Guard. Memorials may be directed to Nishna Productions or the Exira Cemetery Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today on Jun. 30, 2021.