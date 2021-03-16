Menu
A. Ray Boman
1939 - 2021
A. Ray Boman

July 31, 1939 - March 12, 2021

A. Ray Boman, 81, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, peacefully at his home.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Ray's desire was to be cremated.

Ray was born on July 31, 1939, to Bertha (Shellhase) York in Raymondville, Texas. He attended Waco High School and joined the U.S. Navy on July 31, 1956. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Hospital Corpsman after serving 21 years. He was stationed at numerous shore duty stations throughout the United States aboard two ships and served a year in Viet Nam with the U. S. Marines. His favorite was the Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA, where he met and married his wife, Irene. He and Irene were married on April 19, 1958, and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2009, after 51 years of marriage. She was the glue that held their family together over his many years of absence. She is greatly missed by the entire family. After retirement from the Navy, Ray worked in the offshore industry for 23 years.

Ray was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, W V York; four brothers; and two sisters.

Ray/Pops is survived by his children, Julie K. Wilbanks and husband, Rusty, of Hallsburg, TX, Alan Y. Boman and wife, Shebette, of League City, TX, Teresa R. Yehle of League City, TX, and son-in-law, Christian Yehle; Ray's Grandchildren, Ryan Montgomery, Bryce Boman, Emma Rae Yehle, Preslie Hearne, Zach McNamara, Jenna Robertson and Erin Holland; three great-grandchildren; Wade and Hannah Robertson and Demi Holland; brother, Gary York and wife, Ernie; and was Uncle Ray/Uncle Boman to many nieces and nephews; LAST but certainly not least was his companion and best friend, Whiskey.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Waco Humane Society will be greatly appreciated.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
Served with Ray for two years aboard the USS Sacramento in mid 60's. Great leader. Good person.
Charles BARNES
April 20, 2021
Our deepest Condolences to all. Our hearts were saddened to hear of Ray´s passing. May God be with y´all during this difficult time.
Terral & Carol Lance
March 27, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences. We send our prayers for peace and comfort for each of you in this difficult time. Ray was a dear friend to many including my dad Wayne and he will be missed by us all!
David and Cheryl Jenkins
March 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Jackie Deskins
March 17, 2021
