Dr. Charles DuLaney
January 12, 1929 - September 27, 2020
Dr. Charles "Doc" DuLaney passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Brother Pat Cummings officiating. Private family burial following service. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Charles was born January 12, 1929, in Mart, TX, to Ruel and Thelma DuLaney. He graduated Valedictorian from Mart High School in 1946. Charles received his Doctorate degree from Baylor Medical School in Houston. He then served in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, Japan and Korea, and Camp Pendleton, California. Following his military service, he entered private practice in Waco with Dr. William Marstaller in 1956. Charles retired from private practice in 1996. He spent his later years proudly reflecting on the relationships he built with patients. This service was truly his passion.
Charles had many hobbies throughout his life. He was a private pilot and loved flying with family and friends. He also had a love for speed demonstrated through his ownership of numerous fast cars and a drag boat. Throughout his life he owned several Corvettes and many of his friendships were developed through the Cen-Tex Corvette Club.
Charles married Rosemary Bartos DuLaney on June 16, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2007. Together they enjoyed traveling the 50 states and Europe. A son, Charles "Chuck" DuLaney, preceded them in death in 1980.
Charles married Ellie Ash Linex in 2008 and she preceded him in death in 2014.
A favorite time each week was having Sunday lunch following Patton Baptist Church with his family including his great-grandchildren who he enjoyed immensely.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Butler and husband, Gary; granddaughter, Heather Stewart and husband, Chuck; grandson, Christopher Butler and Amy Dieterich; great-grandchildren, Landry, Charlie, Laney Stewart, and Makayla Butler; sister, Ruelene Berry; niece, Renee Anderson and son, Gaibruel; and stepdaughter, Kim Linex.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Arbor House of Waco and Bluebonnet Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Patton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 538, Valley Mills, TX 76689 or the charity of your choice
. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com