David Lawrence
July 16, 1958 - Sept. 26, 2020
David Lawrence, age 62, of McGregor, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
David was born July 16, 1958, in Waco, the son of Wayne and Barbara (Griffin) Lawrence. He was a 1977 graduate of McGregor High School.
David was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Preston Lawrence; and a brother, Larry Wiedeman. Survivors include his mother, Barbara Jean Ballard; a daughter, Amy Morgan and husband, Billy, of McGregor; sisters, Dianne Hegar and husband, David, of West, Mary Ann Oliverez and husband, Frank, of McGregor, Sarah Knox and husband, Frank, of Biloxi, MS, and Cindy Wiedeman of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, Hailey, Joshua, and Aiden Morgan; the love of his life, Gwen Cox; very special friends, Randy and Teresa Webb; and many nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.