Edward Rolan, Jr.
Aug. 28, 1954 - Sept. 24, 2020
Edward Leo Rolan, Jr., 66, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date under the direction of Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Ed was born on August 28, 1954, in Marlin, Texas, to Edward Leo Rolan, Sr. and Lula Elizabeth Pockrus Rolan. After graduating from Waco's Richfield High School in 1972, he went on to study and play golf at McLennan Community College. One of Ed's passions was golf. He started playing at a very young age. Ed taught Continuing Education golf classes at McLennan Community College in Waco for over 45 years. He was known as a knowledgeable, nurturing, and humorous instructor to all. Ed and Kathy A. Goodwin began dating after graduating from Richfield High School, and married in November 1975. Ed always loved all his family, but was deeply devoted to Kathy. He was the love of her life. Ed worked at Padgitt's for 30 years, and enjoyed the people who worked there as well as the customers he served. It was not unusual for him to sell TVs and sound systems, and then deliver and install them for his customers. Padgitt's was his second home. Known to many as Eddie, he loved playing and watching golf, watching Baylor basketball and football, riding his bike, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his family.
Ed was predeceased by his parents and his wife's parents.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Cheryl Rolan Potts of Frisco, Texas; sister, LuAnne Rolan Jones of Sour Lake, Texas; nieces, Lacy Rushin of Frisco, Texas, and Chrissy Ackermann of Celina, Texas; and nephews, Travis Jones of Lumberton, Texas, and Derek Jones of Lucas, Texas.
