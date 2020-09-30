Menu
Sandra Gray
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Sandra Gray

Feb 8, 1960 - Sep 20, 2020

After a long hard battle, Sandra "Sandy" Gray went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday October 3, and the service will be at 1 p.m. at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Sandra was born February 8, 1960, in Denver, Colorado. She was raised by her parents Shirley and Brent Huffman. Sandra was married to Rodney Dale Gray for 41 years. They had four children who were the loves of her life. Sandra was an outgoing, loving, and caring person, who spent 18 years with the Cracker Barrel family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susie Huffman; her son, Robert Gray; and her granddaughter, Evelynn Price.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Rodney Gray; three children, Michael Gray and Ashley Smith, Chris Gray and Michelle Gray; four grandchildren, Dayton Gray, Zayden Gray, Mia Gray and Harper Gray; three brothers, Dale Huffman and his wife, Lauren, Darrell Roberts and his wife, Michelle; Gary Matthews and his wife, Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home
Oct
3
Service
1:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home
