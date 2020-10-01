Annette LehrmannJuly 16, 1962 - Sept. 22, 2020Annette Rene'e Lehrmann, our beloved mother, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend.Service will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home.She was the life of the party, whether she was in Waco with her best friends Stacy, Deanna, and Sandra, or dancing around the house by herself, singing Selena!Annette had an obsession with Princess Diana, and a collection of magazines to prove it!She loved binge watching Twilight, and other TV shows when we would visit, and you could bet that she would have some sweet tea, Dr. Pepper, and Big Red to share with you!She instilled priceless values in us as children, including one person's trash is another person's treasure. She would always tell us that when we were shopping at her favorite thrift stores!Annette Rene'e Lehrmann was born July 16, 1962 in Waco, TX to Melba Wilson and John Bayer.She was preceded in death by her mother, Melba Wilson; and aunt, Linda Ustick.She is survived by her son, Ricky Lehrmann and fiancé, Lesley Marek; daughter, Rene'e Moore and husband, Jason Moore; daughter, Kristeen Lehrmann and fiancé, Brennan Pierce; father, John Bayer; grandchildren, Krystine, Austin, Dakota, Dallas and Owynn; great-grandchildren, Charlee and Weston; and sisters.