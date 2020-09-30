Im so sorry to hear about JD passing. I have always thought the world of him and have known him since I was a little girl. He and my dad were good friends, they lived a few doors down from us when I was young and later when we moved to Axtell and Elk I would see him also! He was good man and always a help to others. Heaven gained another good angel and he will keep everyone straight. d

Belinda Anderson Mathis September 29, 2020