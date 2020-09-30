Andrew John Alvarez
June 26, 1997 - Sept. 26, 2020
Andrew John Alvarez passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The rosary will be on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., October 1, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10 a.m., then by burial in the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. A potluck reception will be held afterwards at Cameron Park.
Andrew was born in Boynton Beach, Florida to Jay and Jessica Alvarez. He attended St. Louis Catholic School and graduated from Reicher Catholic High School. Andrew was thoughtful, creative, and loving – a beautiful, gentle soul. He deeply cherished his family and most appreciated shared moments with them and friends. His mother and brothers meant the world to him, and he strived so hard to take care of them. He was beautifully sensitive to the feelings of others and greatly respected the natural beauty of the earth.
Andrew was a self-taught musician, a singer, and a member of many bands; most recently Gorgeous Hair of Denton, Texas. He hoped to continue his love of music and showcase his eclectic style and taste. When he wasn't spending time with family, friends, and his beloved pets, he could be found casting a line in any neighborhood creek. This year, he made memorable family trips to the beaches of Savannah, Georgia and New Orleans, Louisiana. Most recently, he visited his aunt in southern Florida where he fished the Florida Intercoastal Waterways and back-country canals with his uncle and cousin.
Survivors include his adoring mother, Jessica Gonzales Alvarez; his brothers, Alexander Jay Alvarez and Anthony Jacob Alvarez; doting grandparents, Johnny and Gloria Gonzales, and Frances and Gil Bryan; great-grandmother, Loisa Gonzales; uncle and aunt, Chris and Melissa Ybarra; cousins, Sunny Gonzales and Sammy Ybarra; family friend, Steve Soto; caring great-aunts, Ana Salinas, Delores Yanez, and Evonne Fraga; and his person, Katie Drago.
Andrew was preceded in death by his loving father, Joe (Jay) Alvarez Jr, his devoted uncle, John Paul Gonzales, and his great-grandparents, Paul and Emma Carrizales, and John Gonzales.
Pallbearers will be Johnny T. Gonzales, Steve Soto, Chris Ybarra, Mito Diaz-Espinoza, Daniel Norwid, Dylan Tarver, and Jerry Irvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Gil Bryan, Elliot Mears, Travis Lee Alan, Craig Shepherd, Justin Stewart, Mitchell Vega, and Azael Martinez.
Sign Andrew's online Guestbook and view his Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com