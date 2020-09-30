Dr. Minah Hansen
Sept. 20, 1935 - Sept. 26, 2020
Dr. Minah Molly Hansen Hill, 85, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Houston. Due to Covid, there will be a private family graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Clifton Funeral Home.
Minah was born on September 20, 1935 in Waco, TX to Walter and Anna Belle Hansen. She was baptized on November 24, 1935 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clifton. In 1954, she graduated from Clifton High School and continued her education at the University of Texas in Austin. In 1961, she graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. She completed her internship at Parkland Memorial Hospital of Dallas in 1962, followed by her residency at Children's Medical Center Pediatric in Dallas, 1964. On February 5, 1972, she married Marvin Wayne Hill at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clifton. She worked as a Doctor of Pediatrics for 43 years, beginning her Practice in Arlington in 1964. During her years of practice, she volunteered her medical services at the Alliance for Children, The Assessment Center of Tarrant County, Catholic Charities, and Arlington Public Health Clinic. After her retirement in 2008, she volunteered at Mission Arlington and Millwood Hospital. In 1998, she was the winner of Legacy of Women Award, a program that benefits Women's shelters in Arlington. She was a member of the Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anna Belle Hansen; husband, Marvin Wayne Hill; and twin sister, Dinah Polly Hansen Kern.
She is survived by her nephews, Nathan Kern and wife, Kelly, Jonathan Kern and wife, Carol; great-nephews, David, Dale, Douglas, Bryan, and Brandon; brother-in-law, Bryon Kern; stepdaughter, Laura Hill; and multiple extended family members and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
