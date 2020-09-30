Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Dorothy Nell Phillips Johnson

Feb. 18, 1930 - Sept. 23, 2020

Dorothy Nell Stafford Phillips Johnson, 90, went to her new home in Heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida.

A graveside service, officiated by Dr. Wayne Blackshear will be held at 11:00 o'clock a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park.

She was born February 18, 1930 in McLennan County, Texas to George and Mae Stafford. Dorothy was the General Tire Plant Manager secretary for many years. She was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Lee Phillips in 1978, and later married Euell Dee Johnson who preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Wilmer Phillips in 1990.

She is survived by daughter, Leshia Phillips Johnson; nephew, Daylon Crye; niece, Jan Crye Eaves; numerous nephews and nieces and her beloved companion, Jake.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
