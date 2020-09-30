Margaret Heath Austin
July 2, 1931 - Sept. 28, 2020
Margaret Heath Austin passed away September 28, 2020 at Providence Hospice Place. A burial service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Dara Austin officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Margaret Heath Austin was born to E.J. and Helen Heath in Fort Worth, Texas on July 2, 1931. She was the eldest of four children raised in Levelland, Texas. During the Great Depression, the family lived in a boxcar where they were centered on faith in God and love of family, which she displayed throughout her life.
Margie attended Hardin-Simmons University where she met the love of her life, Bill Austin, whom she married on August 7, 1950. As they began their journey through life together, she became devoted to supporting his ministry and always strived to be the perfect preacher's wife. She was by his side in every venture whether it was moving to a new town or typing lengthy theological manuscripts, papers or a dissertation using only an old typewriter and white out.
Oh, how she loved to sing. Margie was always in the church choir and although she couldn't talk near the end, she could still sing every word of every hymn. In several churches, she shared her proficiency of sewing by teaching the under-served how to make garments for their families. Margie loved teaching the Young Married Couples Sunday School Class. She would counsel the couples and teach them how to love each other not only as spouses but also as Christians. Margie exhibited the hospitality that is shown in the gospel. With her cooking, flair for décor and warm welcoming home, she was a domestic goddess.
Margie tackled life with all her might. From her meager beginnings to being a 64-year breast cancer survivor to daily struggles of Alzheimer's disease for many years, it was all done with dignity.
As a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, we have been privileged to have her influence throughout our lives. We miss you mom. What an amazing woman this world has lost and heaven has gained.
Her parents and her husband, Bill Austin, preceded Margaret in death.
She is survived by a sister, Sue; and two brothers; James and Gerald; son, Randy Austin and wife, Dara of North Richland Hills; and daughter, Terri McKee and husband, Mark of Hewitt; four grandchildren; Amanda Austin and Kyle Austin, Allyson McKee McNeill and Colt McKee; eight great-grandchildren; Martha Jean and Arthur Vance Austin, Jay and Maggie McNeill, Emily, Hank, Johnny and Scotty McKee.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Hospice Place, D'Ann Martin, Zo Dysinger and Sally Goldman for their loving care.
A celebration of life for Margaret and Bill Austin will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.