Erlene Cherry
Aug. 21, 1922 - Sept. 26. 2020
Erlene Cherry passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 98. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 3, at Malakoff Cemetery with Dr. Levi Price officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Erlene was born August 21, 1922, in Malakoff, Texas, to Ira and Kitty Smith. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Waco. Mrs. Cherry will be remembered as a faithful Sunday School teacher, professional seamstress, exceptional cook, and Baylor Alumni by Choice. Her family will remember her as a loving mother of three daughters, grandmother to seven, great-grandmother to 14, and great-great-grandmother to two.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Herbert Cherry.
She is survived by her daughters, Rita Bowden and husband, James, of Cranfills Gap; Kitty Laughlin and husband, Michael, of Belton; and Melissa Downey of Fort Worth.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.