Dorothy Petty Brown



Oct. 5, 1953 - Nov. 16, 2018



We love you and



missing you on



your birthday



You were and always



will be the wind



beneath our wings...



Love always



We're missing you



Your sons, your grandchildren, sisters, brothers, and friends



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.