Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Price
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Dorothy Price

January 8, 1933 - September 30, 2020

Dorothy Anetta Price, 87, of China Spring, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Mon., Oct. 5, at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX.

Dorothy was born Jan. 8, 1933, in China Spring to Willie W. and Grace (Wells) Ditto. She graduated from Waco High School in 1950. She married Robert Vernon Price, Jr. on July 8, 1950. To this marriage was born three children: son, Robert V. Price III, and daughters, Lynda D. Price and Susan K. (Price) Fischer.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Price, Jr.; daughter, Susan K. Fischer; son, Robert V. Price III; granddaughter, Suzanne Price; and brother-in-law, Robert Clemmons.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynda D. Price; sister, Sandra K. Clemons; grandson, Austin M. Price and wife, Sherry, and great-grandchildren, Myles, Jonathan, Maya and Austin; and several nieces and nephews.

Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard , Waco, TX 76710
Oct
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
China Spring Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.