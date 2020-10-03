Timothy O'Connor



April 23, 1969 - Sept. 30, 2020



Timothy O'Connor, II, 51, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Ennis, Texas.



Timothy was born on April 23, 1969, in Fond Du Lac, WI, to Timothy Patrick and Rhonda (Floyd) O'Connor, I. Timothy was born in Fond Du Lane and graduated from Rising Star High School in 1988. He went on to receive an Associates Degree from TSTC.



Timothy worked for Kimbrell Farms for ten years as a service tech. Timothy was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed brewing wine, bee keeping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and pigeon racing. He loved staying busy.



Timothy is survived by his son, Zachary O'Connor and his wife, Natalie; daughter, Taffany Kanmore; grandchildren, Chase Thomas O'Connor, Moriah and Mason; his father; Timothy Patrick O'Connor, I; his mother, Diane Bowden; brothers: David O'Connor, Richard O'Connor, Steven "Pee Wee" O'Connor, Gary Robertson, Bill Walden, Donald O'Connor and Brian O'Connor; sister, Renee Flores and a host of extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas O'Connor, his foster-father, Billy Bowden and stepmother, Kay O'Connor.



Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Hilco Event Center of Itasca.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.