Helen J Wooten



Jan. 28, 1931 - Oct. 4, 2008



Remembering the



love you gave



your children. You



will always be in our



hearts and thoughts.



Not a day goes by



that I do not think



about you.



Love you always,



Craig A Wooten



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.