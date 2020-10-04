Harvey N. Walker
July 4, 1939 - Sept. 30, 2020
Harvey Walker passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, September 30, at the age of 81. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Harvey was born July 4, 1939, in Iredell, Texas, to Floyd and Artie Lee Walker, who preceded him in death. He was one of 12 children. Harvey served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed woodworking, furniture refinishing, knife making and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, James Walker and wife, Sherry, Clint Walker and wife, Bernadette, Theresa Hunke, Stefanie Fowler, Jenny Mortimer and husband, Ross; stepsons, Troy Cutbirth and wife, Kim, Chris Cutbirth; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Walker and Everett Walker; sisters, Peggy Liles and Shelia Chollet; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Walker; grandsons, Jeremy Gamber and Justin Rhodes; lifelong friend, Doug Liles; five brothers; and two sisters.
Pallbearers include his grandsons, Matt and Ryan Hunke, Robert Brogdon, Jamie Walker Jr., Tanner Shaw, and Joel Fudge. Honorary pallbearers are Troy Cutbirth and Westin Mortimer.
Special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice for their compassionate care and to his niece, Deedee Morphis, for her selfless service in his final hours.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.