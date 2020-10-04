Patricia Bovee



April 4, 1938 - Oct. 1, 2020



Patricia Ann Bovee, 82, of Waco, passed away Thursday, October 1, in a local hospital. Memorial service will be held at a later date.



Patricia was born April 4, 1938, in McHenry, Illinois, to Edward and Mildred Vassey Brixen. She was the oldest of four siblings. Patricia lived in Arizona and Texas her whole life. Her occupation was in manufacturing.



Patricia loved life, her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, horseback riding, or just having family and friends around for coffee.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers; sister; one granddaughter. Survivors include daughter, Joyce Smith and her husband, James, and granddaughter, Jamie Smith.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.