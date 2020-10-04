Raymond Viera



July 18, 1948 - October 3, 2020



Raymond Carl Viera passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 72. Memorial service will be at 6 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road.



Ray was born July 18, 1948, in Acushnet, MA, to Raymond and Jeanette Viera.



At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, thereby setting his roots in Texas. He was an avid artist and excelled at just about everything including painting, tinkering with bikes, cars, boats, or pretty much anything with an engine. He worked as a carpet fitter and renovated his family home. Ray would best be described as a fun kind-hearted loving husband, father, Papa and friend to all.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda; and his parents.



Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Elizabeth Leann Duett and husband, Johnny, Alex Saldana and wife, Valerie, Tina Villareal and husband, James, Patricia Duplantier, Renea Gaskill and husband, Matthew; eight grandchildren, Candace Daniels, Cristin Henry and husband, Joshua, Rylie Tabor and husband, Justin, Morgan Gray, Ryan Duplantier, Tillie Villareal, Gabriel Saldana, and Derek Villareal; five stepgrandchildren, Grant Villareal, Sydney Cox, Jordan Gaskill, Corbin Gaskill and Carter Gaskill; five great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Tabor, McKenzie and Madison Henry, and Braydon Villareal; his siblings, Arlene Theriault, Jerry Viera, Kenny Viera and Joanne Costa; and many nieces and nephews; and not forgotten are his "adopted" children and grandchildren-in-love.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.