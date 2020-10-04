Menu
Barbara Sue Massey
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Barbara Sue Massey

Dec. 9, 1946 - Oct. 1, 2020

Barbara Sue McDonald Massey of Waco, was called home to the Lord on October 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born on December 9, 1946, in Waco, Texas, to Hilary and Alma McDonald. She lived for many years in Dallas, Texas, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, before returning home to Waco for her final years. Sue was a loving mother, sister and friend. She was a lifelong devout Catholic who rarely missed an opportunity to worship the Lord.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Hilary.

She is survived by her sons, Eric Massey (Sarah) of North Carolina, Ryan Massey and Jeffrey Massey (Britny) of Colorado; and sister, Jane Padgett of Plano. Granny Sudie, as her grandkids called her, was a loving grandmother to Clay, Lyndan, Emma Claire, Hunter and Hudson Massey.

A small memorial service was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 3, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail Rockwall, TX 75032.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
