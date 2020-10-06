Chuck BeghtelAug. 28, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2020Chuck (Charles) Beghtel, 88, passed away and started his journey of peaceful rest on Oct. 3. Chuck, well known to many as both an insurance agent and lawn care service provider, will be greatly missed. Chuck is survived by his wife of 68 years, Darlene, and by his four children Doug, Diane, Darla and David, along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Chuck had a great love of sports and rarely missed a grandchild's ballgame, especially soccer and basketball. His intention in life was to become a coach, and those tendencies carried on through his vocal support on the sidelines. Chuck had quite a following of friends and acquaintances. He will be greatly missed by those who were touched by his life and love.