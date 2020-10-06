Jackie Clements
July 19, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Jackie "Jack" Wayne Clements, age 88, of West, passed away on October 4, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Limited space, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Jackie was born on July 19, 1932 near West, the son of Fred and Virgie (Hailey) Clements. He was a 1950 graduate of Abbott High School. Jack lived in the Abbott area his entire life and married his teenage sweetheart and best friend, Faye Dell Brown on February 24, 1951 in West. He started selling building hardware in his early years and continued it as a career, and partner, at H.B. Blake Building Specialties in Hewitt, until his retirement in 2008, but continued to work 2 days a week until 2015. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of West and an honorary member of Abbott Methodist Church, owned by his longtime friend, Willie Nelson. Jack served on just about every committee in the church, the last being The Board of Trustees. He had a very deep love for the Lord and Southern Gospel music.
Jack was President of the Ross school for several years and served on the Board of Directors for the White Rock Cemetery Association and past Director of Abbott Cash Grocery and Abbott Methodist Church Board of Directors. He was one of the organizers in recent years of the old Abbott Methodist Church. This was very important to him, as was his volunteer work for the Abbott Cash Grocery. These old buildings were bought by his old friend and classmate, Willie Nelson, and kept open in Abbott for the convenience of the people there.
Jack's life and purpose has always revolved around his family. Together Jack and Faye Dell had three children, nine grandchildren, thirteen great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Nothing made Jackie happier than seeing his kids in their sporting activities. He coached Little League when his boys were young and never lost his love for coaching. Jackie enjoyed watching his daughter, Gayle, play basketball throughout high school, and their love and passion for sports continued well into adulthood. They could sit and talk for hours on end about any sport. Jackie's favorite thing to do was watch sports on TV, and then review the game the next day with his daughter, Gayle. He enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri with Faye Dell, listening to good gospel and country music, and enjoying a good breakfast kolache and iced coffee at Slovacek's.
Jackie was proceeded in death by his parents; two sons, Larry Wayne Clements and Bobby Don Clements; his sister, Betty Ryno; a nephew, Jerry Tom "Bubba" Clements; a granddaughter, Tara Clements Schulze; his wife of 68 1/2 years of marriage, Faye Dell; and a host of good friends.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Dan Pullin of Lacy Lakeview; and daughters-in-law, Beth Roberts and husband Ray of China Spring and Diana Blakley of West. Jackie was lovingly known as "PapaJack" to his grandchildren, Tiffany Clements and Dennis, Amy Grisham, Jason and Jill Clements, Brad Pullin, Jared and Kristin Clements, and Matt Schulze, Cameron Roberts, Kristen and Daniel Baird, and Bryce Roberts; his great-grandchildren, Brendon, Devin, Laynie, Liyah, Cason, Tatum, Cooper, Mason, Libby, Caitlin, Cash, Colter, and Jacob; and his great-great-grandson, Brantley. Jackie is also survived by a brother, Jerry Clements and his wife, Janet; a longtime friend, Bobbie Lee Luco; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan Asberry from Visiting Angels for her care and support over the last six weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of West or Abbott Methodist Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.