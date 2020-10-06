Menu
Rocky Moore
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Rocky Moore

July 8, 1943 - October, 4, 2020

Rocky Mitchell Moore, age 77, passed peacefully at his home in Woodway, TX on October 4, 2020. Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janie Jackson. He is also survived by his daughters, Rhone McCall of Austin, Traci Moore of Waco, Bree Moore of Dallas; his stepson, Josh Huff of Waco; his grandchildren, Carlie McCall, Cade McCall and Jake Thieben; his brother, Mike Moore of Las Vegas; and his best friend, Phil Steinhoff of Springtown. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, RL and Nancy Sue Moore.

A celebration of Rocky's life will take place at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, TX on October 17 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Compassus of Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 6, 2020