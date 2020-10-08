Menu
Debbie Cox
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Debbie Cox

Feb. 9, 1956 - Oct. 3, 2020

Debbie Kay "Memaw" Bagley Cox of Waco, passed away early Saturday morning October 3, 2020, at the age of 64. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday October 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Darrick Bledsoe and Minister Shawn Anderson officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m., in Clarkson Cemetery near Cameron. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks and registration to attend visitations and services at https://www.gracegardensfh.com /register-

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX 76712
Oct
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX 76712
Oct
10
Interment
1:00p.m.
Clarkson Cemetery
