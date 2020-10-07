Lester Ray Henderson
Sept. 6, 1946 - Oct. 4, 2020
Lester "Ray" Henderson, 74, of Robinson, TX passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., with burial following at Waco Memorial Park. There will be a come and go visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday October 7, at the funeral home. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Ray was born in Mexia, Tx to Lester and Allie Lee (Davis) Henderson on September 6, 1946. He graduated from Mexia High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the Navy and was a Radar Equipment Foreman aboard the USS Raleigh from 1964-1967. After discharge he enrolled in TSTC and graduated with an Instrumentation & Electronics Degree. He went to work at TXU Power Plant until his retirement in 2000. Ray was a member of First Baptist-Robinson, he was a Sunday School teacher for more than 35 years and was active in the Youth Prison Ministry. He loved golf, traveling and Southern Gospel Music.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Henderson.
He married Marinel Schnizer on April 2, 1993, who survives him. Ray is also survived by his daughter, Kim Hardin; grandsons, Christopher Henderson, Ryan Ray Schick, and Blake Hardin; his sisters, Delight Cleary, Dora Jo McCurrin, and Patricia Jones. He is also survived by daughters, Cindy Ferguson and husband, Harold and Shellie Toby and husband, Odan, along with seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and his wonderful caregivers Mari, Shae, Nell, Lacey, Joyce and Heather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Robinson, TX.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.