Barbara Ussery
Dec. 11, 1931 - Oct. 5, 2020
Barbara Ussery, 88, died Monday, October 5, 2020, after a long life dedicated to her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. For those who wish to pay respect, Barbara will lie in state until Wednesday evening at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hewitt, Texas, with Pastor Stephen Rynearson officiating and burial following at Waco Memorial Park.
Barbara was born December 11, 1931, in Clarksville, Texas, to Arthur Herman Schumacher and Esther Emma Bandemer Schumacher. She was baptized on December 27, 1931, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Clarksville. On April 14, 1946, she was confirmed at St Paul Lutheran Church in Plainview Texas. Barbara graduated from Plainview High School and continued her education at Lippert Business School, studying accounting. On April 12, 1953, she married Wilburn Burton Ussery.
During their life together, they lived in Plainview, Brownwood, and the Waco area. At each location, the Lutheran Church was central in their lives. Barbara became a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in 1954. She served in two elected positions at the district level and on many committees. She served in all positions at the zone and local levels. Her life's motto was that of the LWML, "Serve the Lord with Gladness". After retiring from working in accounting, Barbara remained active as long as her health would allow with volunteer work at CareNet Pregnancy Center and Muscular Dystrophy. She enjoyed gardening and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Frances Schumacher; brother, Wesley Schumacher; stepdaughter, Susan Searcy; grandsons, Craig Meyer and Christopher Ussery; and great-granddaughter, Charlie Jane Beyer.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Marilyn and husband, Ernie Meyer, of Whitehouse, Texas, and Loretta and husband, Barry Beyer, of Lorena, Texas; son, James Ussery of Bruceville, Texas; grandchildren, Shawna Meyer, Audrey and husband, Jakub Marecek, Rebecca and husband, Dan Freeze, Bryan and wife, Kirby Beyer, and Gary Ussery; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Marecek; step-grandchildren, Karen and husband, Troy Konvicka, and Rick and wife, Kendra Jones; as well as five stepgreat-grandchildren and four stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church LWML, 9301 Panther Way, Waco TX 76712 or CareNet Pregnancy Center, 800 West Waco Drive, Waco TX 76701.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.