Benson Lamar Ewing
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Benson Lamar Ewing

Aug. 11, 1930 - Oct. 4, 2020

Benson Lamar Ewing, 90, longtime resident of Speegleville, Texas, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Plano, Texas.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 7671 S. Interstate 35, Robinson, Texas 76706. For more of Benson's life story and to share your memories, visit www.wacofhmp.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
