Jimmy StoneFeb. 25, 1948 - Oct. 5, 2020Heaven gained another angel! A loving husband and father, Jimmy G. Stone passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, after a lengthy battle with kidney issues. A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Brother Billy Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park with Military Honors. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Jimmy was born February 25, 1948, in Clifton, Texas, to David and Sarah Stone. He was a 1966 graduate of Jonesboro High School. After graduation he worked part-time for the Waco Police Department until enlisting in the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving four years. After his service he married the love of his life, Helen Irene Cranfill, in 1973. The couple had two sons. Jimmy went into the police academy and this began his over 30 years of service, retiring from McLennan County Sheriff's Office.Jimmy loved to fish, restore muscle cars, motorcycles, spaghetti westerns, and anything involving guns, from target shooting to hunting, he was an avid gun lover. Growing up on a farm, he was a good 'ol God-fearing American. He was a loving father that always strived to give better to his family than he had.Left his to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 47 years, Helen; sons, David and wife, Sabrina, Matthew; granddaughter, Maliea; and brother-in-law, Milton Cranfill.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Combined Law Enforcements Associations of Texas or to the State of Texas Law Enforcement.