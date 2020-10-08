Fred Dougherty
June 2, 1928 - Oct. 5, 2020
Starks Frederick "Fred" Dougherty passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th Street in Waco.
Fred was born June 2, 1928, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Burna Inez Falkner Dougherty and Starks Conrad Dougherty. He graduated from Midland High School in Texas in 1945 and from the University of Texas in Austin in 1949. He was a civil engineer for the Texas Highway Department in both Austin and Waco until his retirement in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. Fred was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waco and the Abner McCall Sunday School Class. He enjoyed traveling, flying, and listening to jazz music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 41 years, Sarah Darlene Luttrall Dougherty; nephew, Ronald Fortson; and brother-in-law, Milton Fortson.
Fred is survived by his sister, Margaret Fortson of Phoenix, Arizona; one nephew, Michael Fortson and wife, Linda, of Temple, Texas; nieces, Kay and husband, Ben Faber, of Phoenix, Arizona; Paula and husband, Theologos Karalis, of Bradenton, Florida; and Allison Fortson of Frisco, Texas; two great-nieces and one great-nephew; stepdaughter, Sharon and husband, Max Gardner, of Carlsbad, California; stepson, Gene Stewart of Jarrell, Texas; five grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Josh Simon, B.J. and wife, Charity Stewart, Samuel and wife, Heather Stewart, Matthew Gardner, and Valerie and husband, Brian Nicholas; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.