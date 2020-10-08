Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor Conrad
2020 - 2020
BORN
2020
DIED
2020
Victor Conrad

Oct. 26, 1923 - Oct. 6, 2020

Victor Henry Louis Conrad of Clifton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Zion United Church in Womack. Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited, and physical distancing will be observed. Masks are required for the entire service and interment. If you prefer to participate online, there will be a video link available following the service. Interment will be held at Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church, 1411 FM 219, Clifton, Texas 76634, or to a charity of your choice.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
CLIFTON FUNERAL HOME - CLIFTON
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.