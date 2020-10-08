Marvin Hefelfinger



April 6, 1943 - Oct. 6, 2020



Marvin Hefelfinger passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 6, 2020, at his residence in Kirk, Texas.



Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Freda Hefelfinger; his wife, Tommie Hefelfinger; his son, Russell Hefelfinger; and his stepchildren, Audrey Able and Bruz Woodruff.



Marvin is survived by his children, Randy Hefelfinger of Perry, TX, Brian Hefelfinger and wife, Sarah, of Marlin, TX, Gloria Woodruff of Elm Mott, TX, and Patricia Rutherford and husband, Tommy, of Chalk Bluff, TX; along with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.



Marvin loved his family and friends and made sure that they knew he was there for them if they ever needed anything. He had a smile that you would always remember and jokes that only a few would understand. Marvin was drafted into the Army in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He then worked many years at Pack-Rite Plastics, from which he retired. Marvin loved to fish and travel in his free time.



Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, October 9, at St. John's UCC in Otto, Texas. The service will follow visitation at 11 a.m.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.