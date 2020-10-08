Mary DeWitt
June 2, 1960 - Oct. 5, 2020
Mary Jane DeWitt left us on Monday, October 5, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with The Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Mary Jane entered this world on June 2, 1960, in Gainesville, Texas, to Harold and Mary Frances Cook. Mary Jane attended Quinlan High School, where she was a proud member of the very talented Bluebell Dance Team, member of Future Homemakers of America, and National Honor Society.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Francis Cook; father-in-law, Dale "Chief" DeWitt; and grandmother, Annie Wilcox.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Randy DeWitt of China Spring; father, Harold Cook of Sherman Texas; daughter, Alisha and son-in-law, Jeff, and grandsons, Tristan and Hudson Tagert, of Tyler Texas; daughter and sidekick, Kimmy Jane DeWitt of China Spring Texas; mother-in-law, Shirley Anne DeWitt of China Spring; brother, Robert and son, Christopher Cook, of Sherman, Texas; brother, Harold DeWayne and wife, Sherry Cook, of Sherman; sister-in-law, Kathi and husband, Steve Perry, of Lone Oak, Texas; brother-in-law, Donald and wife, Carol DeWitt, of Waco; and brother-in-law, Jay and wife, Jana DeWitt, of China Spring. She also leaves behind more nieces, nephew and "adopted grandbabies" than can be listed. All who knew her by Nana, Aunt Mary or Aunt Nana.
Pallbearers are Tristan Tagert, Hudson Tagert, Jay DeWitt, Donnie DeWitt, Jay DeWitt II, and Jansen DeWitt. Alternate Pallbearers are Jamie Glasgow and Peyton Madison.
If anyone would like to make a cash donation in memory of Mary Jane, please do so with the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.