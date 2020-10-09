Patsy NorthcottDec. 15, 1940 - Oct. 5, 2020Patsy Allene Northcott, of Crawford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 79. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Crawford with the Reverend Robyn Young officiating.Patsy was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to the late Johnnie and Helen Morgan. She graduated from Midland High School in 1959 and married Darrel Northcott on March 16, 1962. They shared 46 years together before his death in 2008. They moved to Rankin in 1967, where both of their children were raised. While she lived in Rankin, Patsy was greatly involved in church leadership, community and school events, her sorority, and the 4H youth program. Patsy was the Upton County Librarian for 20 years and retired in 2003.After retirement Darrel and Patsy moved to Crawford. During retirement she was an active member at Crawford First United Methodist Church and found great joy in her service and friendships there. Patsy deeply enjoyed her time spent with family and friends, and her door was always open for guests. For Patsy being Granny to her six grandchildren was a special gift, and she treasured each of them. Most days you would find Patsy eating out with friends, reading a good book, baking, going on an afternoon drive, taking part in church activities, or cheering for the Crawford Pirates--all with a smile on her face.Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel Northcott; brothers, Robert Morgan and Don Morgan; and brother-in-law G.W. Northcott.Patsy is survived by a son, Michael Northcott, his wife, Krista, and their children, Kelsey, Austin, Jacob, and Megan; a daughter, Marcy Claxton, her husband, Chuck, and their children, Colten and wife, Riley, and Morgan; brother, Kenneth Morgan and wife, Glenda; sisters-in-law, Uvonne Morgan, Linda Morgan, and Carrel Northcott; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crawford First United Methodist Church, Crawford ISD Scholarship Program, or the Crawford ISD libraries.