Louis Duron
July 23, 1944 - Oct. 7, 2020
Louis Duron passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, October 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, October 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.
Louis was born in Waco, Texas, on July 23, 1944, to Fabian and Julianna Duron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Joe; and sisters, Mary and Helen.
He is survived by his daughter, Anissa Galindo; grandchildren, Dakota Ann, Jonathan, and Shawn Galindo; one great-grandchild, Julianna Guerrero; and two brothers, Antonio and wife, Mary, and Alex.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.