Ron Peterson
Nov. 4, 1940 - Oct. 6, 2020
Ron was born in a South Dakota blizzard in 1940 and died of COVID-19 in the 2020 pandemic. He graduated from Clark High School in 1959, married Sharon Pommer in 1961, and had two boys. They lived in Utah and South Dakota before settling in Texas. He coached Little League football, Little League baseball, and taught his boys how to fish, hunt and golf (but not well enough to beat him). He retired from RVOS Insurance Company, organized a camping group through St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and played golf with the Cottonwood Creek Seniors. For 18 years he and Sharon and Hoover, their potbellied pig, traveled all over the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome.
He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Gladys Campbell Peterson; brother, Richard; niece, Monique Penman; and nephew, Dale Peterson.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharon; son, Joel and grandson, Steven, of Colville, Washington; son, Jay and wife, Sandra, of Waco, and their children, Desiree (Albert) Bleau of Valley Falls, New York, Jonathon Peterson (Dani) of Hewitt, Nick Wilson (Tracy) of Post Falls, Idaho, Jessica Peterson of Waco; great-grandchildren, Shyla, Dilya, Zakary, Zander, Skye and LeAnna; a brother, Ernest, of South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those desiring, contributions may be made to the "Plant A Tree" fund at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course at 5201 Bagby, Waco, 76711, or to Special Olympics
Texas at P.O. Box 143806, Austin, TX, 78714-3806. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.