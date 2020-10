Genell Turner



Nov. 24, 1944 - Oct. 12, 2019



It is hard to believe a year has gone by since you passed away. It seems like yesterday that you were here with us. We miss you everyday and you will always be in our hearts.



Love Always, Trina, Lisa, Kary and your family.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.