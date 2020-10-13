Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laverne Rummage
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Laverne Rummage

March 27, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2020

Frances Laverne Russell Rummage, 94, widow of Ralph Rummage, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. with the Rev. Josh Vaughn, Pastor of Columbus Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with her family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Facial covering and social distancing will be required during both events. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook site starting at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. The online donation site is www.imb.org/give

You may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.