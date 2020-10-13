Laverne Rummage
March 27, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2020
Frances Laverne Russell Rummage, 94, widow of Ralph Rummage, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. with the Rev. Josh Vaughn, Pastor of Columbus Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with her family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Facial covering and social distancing will be required during both events. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook site starting at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. The online donation site is www.imb.org/give
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.